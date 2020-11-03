satechi-usb-c-wireless-charging-dock-for-airpods

Compatible with Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro (in their respective wireless charging cases), Satechi’s compact yet sleek USB-C wireless dock powers your AirPods with ease when connected to a powered Type-C device.

Since it connects right into a USB-C port, there are no messy cables to worry about — just plug it in and you’ve got a platform to set your AirPods case onto, where it’ll immediately start charging at full speed.

The edges are even grooved so the case stays in place, which is a nice touch. It also means no more fiddling with the alignment of charging coils like you have to do on some wireless pads.

Get the Satechi wireless charging AirPods dock for $30 on Amazon.